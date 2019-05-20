Home Cities Vijayawada

Woman bludgeons alcoholic husband to death

In another incident, a man murdered his mother-in-law by slitting open her throat at Lacchagudem village in Kukkunooru mandal on Sunday.

VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: Troubled by the demand for additional dowry, a 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her alcoholic husband by smashing his head with an iron rod in Munagalapalli village of Krishna district on Saturday night. On the day, Pidathala Suresh (36) reportedly came home around 11 pm in an inebriated state and had an argument with his wife, Siva Parvathi, over her failure to get money from her parents, Chandarlapadu police said, adding that this led him to slapping Parvathi.

“Suresh’s wife responded with a strong blow to the back of his head with an iron rod, killing him on the spot,” the police added. After the incident, Parvathi informed about it to her family and surrendered herself to the police. A case was registered and the body was sent to Nandigama government hospital for autopsy. 

In another incident, a man murdered his mother-in-law by slitting open her throat at Lacchagudem village in Kukkunooru mandal on Sunday. The victim was identified as Mudivi Nagamma, who prior to the scuffle, had a heated exchange with the accused Kantipali Raju over her daughter’s disappearance. 

The police said, Raju and Kanthamma, who married 10 years ago, had frequent quarrels that might have prompted her to leave unannounced. A complaint in this connection was lodged with the Kukkunuru police. The act was done in a fit of rage and the woman died on the spot, the police added. Search for the accused is on.

