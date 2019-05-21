100 kg of ganja worth Rs 3 lakh seized from 2 in Vijaywada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After a brief chase, Kanchikacherla police arrested two persons for illegal transporting ganja weighing 100 kg on Sunday night.

The police said, the accused, Ramana and Suresh, were moving towards Hyderabad in a car when they were intercepted during an inspection drive at Keesara toll plaza.

The duo tried to flee when the police asked them to cooperate for checking. The seized booty is said to be worth Rs 3 lakh. “We arrested them with the help of National Highway Authority of India staff. They admitted that they were from Hyderabad and purchased the drug from a dealer in Visakhapatnam agency,” the police said.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.