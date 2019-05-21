Home Cities Vijayawada

10,831 clear LAWCET, rank cards from tomorrow, counselling in July

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) announced the results of AP LAWCET 2019 here on Monday.

Of the 11,497 candidates appeared for the test, 10,831 cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 94.2%.  
The pass percentage of three-year LLB is 93.7%, for five-year LLB programme 95.42% and for two year LLM, it is 95.32%. The  number of qualified students has increased this year compared to 9,600 in 2018.

The exam was held for three categories — two-year LLM course (candidates who have passed LLB are eligible to apply), five-year LLB programme (candidates who have completed their Intermediate are eligible) and three-year LLB course (Candidates with any degree can apply).

Under these three categories, there are 8,804 seats in the State colleges. For five-year LLB course, 2,511 candidates have appeared for the test and 2,396 cleared it, registering a pass percentage of 95.42%. Metta Suraj from Srikakulam district secured first rank in the category by securing 105 marks. For three- year LLB course, 8,282 candidates have appeared and 7,764 have qualified, registering 93.74% pass percentage. Under this category, K Venkata Sivareddy from Kadapa district secured first rank with 109 marks.

Similarly, for two-year LLM course, total 704 candidates have appeared for the test and 671 qualified, with a pass percentage of 95.31%. Under this category, V Leela Krishna from Krishna district secured first rank with 84 marks.

Candidates can download their rank cards from May 22 and the counselling is likely to be held in July. AP LAWCET is a common entrance test conducted by APSCHE for admission to law courses at various colleges in the State. This year, the test was conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University of Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE.

