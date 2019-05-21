30-bed Dornala government hospital fails to provide solace to tribal patients

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Dornala Government Hospital, under the purview of AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, is ill-prepared to cater to the needs of people, mostly tribals. Though the 30-bed hospital has a sanctioned strength of six doctors, one post has been lying vacant.

The sorry state of affairs at the hospital came to light on Monday when a large number of people from Inamukkala village were admitted following food poisoning.

But only two of the six doctors walked in two hours late at 11 am while the patients were writhing in pain. A woman, Sanikommu Malleeswari, was almost on the verge of falling unconscious. Another patient, M Subbalakshmi, said the doctors had started treatment one hour after arriving.

Dornala is a village in Nallamala forest bordering Kurnool and Prakasam districts. Most of the tribals trek long distances through the forest to reach the hospital. Frequently hit by seasonal diseases, tribals and people of thandas go to the hospital for treatment.

Only one or two doctors reside in Dornala while others live in Markapuram and Thripuranthakam in Prakasam district and Sunnipenta in Kurnool district. Alleged indiscipline among doctors has proved contagious as non-medical staff at the hospital show no sense of punctuality or commitment.

Speaking to TNIE, Prakasam district co-ordinaries of Vidya Vidhana Parishad Dr S Usha said she would enquire into the matter and take necessary action. She said the GO for upgrading the hospital to 50 beds was issued long back, but there was no progress. Even the biometric equipment

in the hospital is not in working condition.