Durga temple to procure more metal detectors

In view of increasing threat perception, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has decided to strengthen security atop Indrakeeladri on the lines of Tirumala hill shrine.

Published: 21st May 2019 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of increasing threat perception, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam has decided to strengthen security atop Indrakeeladri on the lines of Tirumala hill shrine.  

The temple authorities have invited tenders to procure 10 door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and 10 hand-held metal detectors (HHMDs) at a cost of Rs 5 lakh to beef up security. The security gadgets are expected to reach Durga temple by next week.
On May 14,  a team of Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) sleuths, led by ACP Chenchu Reddy, reviewed the security on the hill shrine.

Speaking to TNIE, temple Executive Officer V Koteswaramma said that at present the temple was equipped with 10 HHMDs and eight DFMDs, which were installed at various points on the hill shrine. “We are waiting for the report from the ISW on security arrangements at the temple, which conducted a survey by using advanced cameras and drone for two days, she said.

The newly procured DFMDs will be placed at Ghat Road, Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam  and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple. Security personnel will conduct checks in the queue lines with HHMDs, she said.

When asked whether the temple will be equipped with luggage bag scanner, Koteswaramma said that at present there is no necessity for the equipment  as devotees are not being allowed to carry luggage bags into the temple.

The temple procured 130 advanced CCTV cameras recently to strengthen surveillance atop Indrakeeladri. More CCTV cameras will be procured if necessary to further strengthen security, she said.

 

