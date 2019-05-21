Kidney racket: Vijaywada hospital gets closure notice

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Personnel of Special Investigation Team, constituted by Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chandra Laddha to probe into kidney transplantation racket that rocked the city, on Monday visited the Sraddha Hospital which is facing charges of illegal transplantation of organs.

The SIT personnel served closure notices on the hospital management. It is learnt that as per the notice the hospital was given a day’s time. The hospital will be sealed on Tuesday, as per official sources.

The SIT will also go through the procedures for the illegal organ transplantations in Sraddha Hospital and how it contacted people of other States. It must be noted here that the committee is also probing into 10 other private hospitals.