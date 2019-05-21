RTC to hold talks with JAC today over 27 pending demands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Road Transport Corporation (RTC) authorities have invited the leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) for talks on Tuesday after they served a strike notice on the corporation earlier this month.

In a press release issued here on Monday, JAC convener P Damodar Rao recalled that the committee had submitted a notice on RTC vice-chairman and managing director N V Surendra on May 9 stating that they will take the strike route after May 22 if their 27 demands are not met. The major demands of the JAC include implementation of wage revision for employees as per the agreement with transport minister K Atchannaidu on February 5, restriction on hiring private vehicles for ferrying passengers, increase in retirement age to 60 years from 58 years and that the State government should bear all the losses incurred by the corporation.

The JAC convener said that employees will stage agitations before the regional manager’s offices across the State in protest against the management’s decision to sack 4,000 staff in all the departments of the corporation. However, the date will be announced based on the outcome of the talks.