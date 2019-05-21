Still no headway in probe into S Agraharam violence

By Express News Service

S AGRAHARAM (EAST GODAVARI): Amid heightened tension between people of SC and BC communities in Srungavaram Agraharam–a remote village in Rowthulapudi mandal, the police are yet to make any arrest in connection with the alleged attack on a youth in the village on May 9.

After the issue of conflict between the two communities and the alleged social boycott imposed on SCs was reported on May 15, Greyhounds and other security forces were rushed to the village, where a posse of 100 policemen was already deployed.

Peddapuram DSP Ramarao on Monday said three accused, Buddala Ramana, Alli Veerababu and Matla Srinu, were on the run and efforts to catch them were increased. However, Annavaram Inspector Murali Mohan said he did not have any update in the case. The village falls under the jurisdiction of Annavaram Police Station.

On May 9, Chindada Dasu, a local SC youth who is pursuing his education in Visakhapatnam, was allegedly thrashed by BC people. His parents, and some others, were also abused when they ran to his rescue, his mother Kumari had said, adding that some women were disrobed and beaten.

The social boycott on SCs, which was imposed after the incident, continues till this day at S Agraharam, home to 25 SC families and 2,800 people from BC communities. SC women said they were being subjected to sexual harassments, but were not able to report them to the authorities out of fear.