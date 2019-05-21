Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP terms exit polls ‘false’, YSRC mocks Lagadapati survey

Exit poll results were out and leaders of the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC have begun finding fault with those surveys which predicted against the interests of the respective parties.  

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

While majority of the agencies predicted a landslide victory for the YSR Congress in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, some others predicted victory for the TDP.

Interestingly, the TDP camp is not even ready to accept some of the exit polls that came in its favour. The RG Flash Survey, done by former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal, has given a clear majority to the TDP in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, the TDP leaders felt that the party will get more number of seats than predicted by the RG Flash Survey.

TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna described the exit polls released by national media as “false” and exuded confidence that party will come back to power in the State.

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy made mockery of Rajagopal’s survey, which gave less seats to the YSRC. Taking to twitter, Reddy said that the TDP cadre, who are excited after going through Lagadapati’s survey, may confront him after the election results are out on May 23. “The survey appears that Lagadapati’s DNA dominated his mind,” he said.

Taking a dig at TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRC leader tweeted, “Leaders in New Delhi are calling Naidu ‘Fevicol Baba’ as he has been frequently disturbing them for photo session in the name of uniting the Opposition parties.

After lacking capacity to win elections in his own State, Naidu is making visits to Delhi, Lucknow when the leaders of other parties are busy in elections. When the non-NDA parties are facing a problem of existence, what is the meaning in discussion of unity?’’ Meanwhile, former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana, who is also a Jana Sena candidate from  Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha segment, said that they were worried over the exit poll results. “As the actual results will be out on May 23, it is better to wait for some more days. Irrespective of win or loss, our party will continue to work for the people,” he maintained.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp