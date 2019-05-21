Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC chief orders desilting of drains before onset of monsoon

Expressing his dissatisfaction to the sanitation inspector, the municipal commissioner warned that stern action will be initiated against those staff who are found violating the norms.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner M Rama Rao on Monday directed the public health department officials to bring into effect necessary steps to desilt the drains and ensure free flow of water in them before commencement of monsoon.

The civic body chief accompanied by district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao inspected sanitation works at Pinnamaneni Poly Clinic Road and Gayatri Nagar.  
Upon observing that the drains in the localities were clogged with plastic wastes, Rama Rao instructed the sanitation staff to clear them and prevent the residents from indiscriminately dumping wastes into the drains.

Besides, the civic body chief called upon the sanitation staff to be punctual on their duties and commence work before 7 am in their respective divisions.
Later, Rama Rao proceeded to Ashok Nagar and P & T Colony in the city where he found that several sanitation workers were collecting garbage from the households without wearing any safety gear as mandated.

Expressing his dissatisfaction to the sanitation inspector, the municipal commissioner warned that stern action will be initiated against those staff who are found violating the norms.

