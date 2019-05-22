Home Cities Vijayawada

‘104’ service staff urge Jaganmohan Reddy for a better deal

Andhra Pradesh 104 Contract Employees Union met YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and submitted a representation seeking his assistance for maintenance of 104 ambulances, regularisation of servi

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh 104 Contract Employees Union met YSR Congress chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and submitted a representation seeking his assistance for maintenance of 104 ambulances, regularisation of services and provision of equal pay for equal work. 

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Union president VR Phani Kumar said the 104 contract employees have been providing medical facilities to rural areas for over a decade despite frugal budget sanction by the government.

“The medical and health department invited tenders on April 30 for providing services under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode despite the fact that irregularities had come to light when the services were provided through PPP mode between 2008 and 2010 and from 2016 to 2019,” he said. 
He appealed Jaganmohan Reddy to take their plight into consideration. Responding to the plea, the YSRC chief assured of strengthening the services and take necessary steps to ensure job security and minimum wages for the employees if voted to power.

