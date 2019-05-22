Anti-terror Day celebrated

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) observed Anti-Terrorism Day here on Tuesday. Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas took a pledge to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence, to promote peace, social harmony among fellow human beings and to fight the disruptive forces threatening human lives and values and administered it to officers and staff of various departments.
