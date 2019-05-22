Civic body mulls WTP at Ryves canal

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an attempt to treat household sewage flowing into the irrigation canals, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in association with several Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), will set up an On-site Wastewater Treatment Plant (OWTP) on the banks of Ryves canal near Alluri Sitarama Raju Bridge on a pilot basis. Private firm Debris Mining Treasures Private Limited has been awarded the project. Depending on the outcome of the pilot project, similar machines will be installed on the banks of Eluru and Bandar canals.

VMC in-charge chief engineer JV Ramakrishna said that the civic body had made a similar proposal a year ago for establishment of an OWTP with 3 MLD (million litres per day) capacity on the rear of Municipal Guest House near Bandar Canal bund stretch. Even though a team of representatives from a Delhi-based private firm inspected the Eluru, Ryves and Bandar canal bunds to study the feasibility of establishing an OWTP in the city, the project did not materialise due to lack of bidders.

“However, this time district Collector A Md Imtiaz, who is keen on purification of Krishna River and the three irrigation canals passing through the city, issued necessary directions to the civic body officials to take up the project on a priority basis. The civic body is looking forward to issue work orders to the task-entrusted firm by this month. Officials concerned estimate the project to cost `1.5 crore,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Debris Mining Treasures Private Limited lead foreman Ch Srinivasa Rao said that thousands of litres of sewage is flowing into the three irrigation canals at 40 locations. “Of the total 40 locations, civic body officials have identified 14 locations where flow of sewage from households and commercial establishments is high,” he said.

Disclosing details of the project, Rao said that the automated machine will separate the by-products and release the treated water into the canal. “The machine is equipped with cylinders that treat wastes of 20 micron size in six stages through online dosing system using bio-chemicals or bio-organic chemicals after which water will be released,” he said. “It may take at least 60 days since commencement of the project for the purification of sewage water. The maintenance of the machinery will be handed over to VMC after one year,” he added.