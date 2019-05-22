Home Cities Vijayawada

Civic body mulls WTP at Ryves canal

Plant to treat household sewage to be established, to be replicated in other canals if successful

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an attempt to treat household sewage flowing into the irrigation canals, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in association with several Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), will set up an On-site Wastewater Treatment Plant (OWTP) on the banks of Ryves canal near Alluri Sitarama Raju Bridge on a pilot basis. Private firm Debris Mining Treasures Private Limited has been awarded the project. Depending on the outcome of the pilot project, similar machines will be installed on the banks of Eluru and Bandar canals. 

VMC in-charge chief engineer JV Ramakrishna said that the civic body had made a similar proposal a year ago for establishment of an OWTP with 3 MLD (million litres per day) capacity on the rear of Municipal Guest House near Bandar Canal bund stretch. Even though a team of representatives from a Delhi-based private firm inspected the Eluru, Ryves and Bandar canal bunds to study the feasibility of establishing an OWTP in the city, the project did not materialise due to lack of bidders.

“However, this time district Collector A Md Imtiaz, who is keen on purification of Krishna River and the three irrigation canals passing through the city, issued necessary directions to the civic body officials to take up the project on a priority basis. The civic body is looking forward to issue work orders to the task-entrusted firm by this month. Officials concerned estimate the project to cost `1.5 crore,” he said. 

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Debris Mining Treasures Private Limited lead foreman Ch Srinivasa Rao said that thousands of litres of sewage is flowing into the three irrigation canals at 40 locations. “Of the total 40 locations, civic body officials have identified 14 locations where flow of sewage from households and commercial establishments is high,” he said. 

Disclosing details of the project, Rao said that the automated machine will separate the by-products and release the treated water into the canal. “The machine is equipped with cylinders that treat wastes of 20 micron size in six stages through online dosing system using bio-chemicals or bio-organic chemicals after which water will be released,” he said. “It may take at least 60 days since commencement of the project for the purification of sewage water. The maintenance of the machinery will be handed over to VMC after one year,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp