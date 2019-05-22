Lok Sabha Polls: Countdown begins for D-Day: EC officials ready to count votes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the D-Day. With countdown having begun for the much-awaited counting of votes on Thursday, Election Commission officials have put all necessary arrangements in place for smooth and peaceful counting.

Giving the last minute briefing to the officials concerned, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday directed them to follow the guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for counting votes. Dwivedi along with Special Observer (Telangana and AP) Vinod Zutshi addressed District Election Officers, SPs and others through video conference and explained to them the procedures to be followed while counting votes.

The CEO suggested that officials arrange one table each for counting of 500 postal ballots or service votes. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements and preparedness of election officials, Zutshi said the ECI guidelines should be made available at counting centres. He wanted them to convene a meeting with political parties, candidates and counting agents on Wednesday in every district to explain the guidelines to be followed during counting.

In Visakhapatnam, the counting will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College campus and over 1,200 State police personnel apart from three platoons of Central forces have been deployed.

Meanwile, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said that a three-tier security cover would be made at all the counting centres.

Speaking to mediapersons, Thakur said that Central Armed Police Forces would take care of security at the innermost perimeter of counting centres.

Can’t rule out repoll after counting: CEO

CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi did not rule out the possibility of ordering re-poll even after the completion of counting if situation warrants. “As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in force till mid-night of May 27, we can order repoll in unavoidable circumstances,” he said.

In an informal interaction with media persons on Tuesday, Dwivedi said in cases where the margin of victory is too low and any EVM becomes non-functional during counting, there are possibilities of re-poll based on returning officer’s decision.