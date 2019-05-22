Home Cities Vijayawada

Lok Sabha Polls: Countdown begins for D-Day: EC officials ready to count votes

Speaking to mediapersons, Thakur said that Central Armed Police Forces would take care of security at the innermost perimeter of counting centres.

Published: 22nd May 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

voters_ID

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the D-Day. With countdown having begun for the much-awaited counting of votes on Thursday, Election Commission officials have put all necessary arrangements in place for smooth and peaceful counting.

Giving the last minute briefing to the officials concerned, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi on Tuesday directed them to follow the guidelines prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for counting votes. Dwivedi along with Special Observer (Telangana and AP) Vinod Zutshi addressed District Election Officers, SPs and others through video conference and explained to them the procedures to be followed while counting votes.

The CEO suggested that officials arrange one table each for counting of 500 postal ballots or service votes. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements and preparedness of election officials, Zutshi said the ECI guidelines should be made available at counting centres. He wanted them to convene a meeting with political parties, candidates and counting agents on Wednesday in every district to explain the guidelines to be followed during counting.                                                                                                                                                                                                                              

In Visakhapatnam, the counting will be held at the Andhra University Engineering College campus and over 1,200 State police personnel apart from three platoons of Central forces have been deployed.
Meanwile, Director General of Police (DGP) RP Thakur said that a three-tier security cover would be made at all the counting centres.

Speaking to mediapersons, Thakur said that Central Armed Police Forces would take care of security at the innermost perimeter of counting centres.

Can’t rule out repoll after counting: CEO
CEO Gopal Krishna Dwivedi did not rule out the possibility of ordering re-poll even after the completion of counting if situation warrants. “As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) will be in force till mid-night of May 27, we can order repoll in unavoidable circumstances,” he said.

In an informal interaction with media persons on Tuesday, Dwivedi said in cases where the margin of victory is too low and any EVM becomes non-functional during counting, there are possibilities of re-poll based on returning officer’s decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha Elections Election Commission Chief Electoral Officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp