By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking exception to the rejection of some candidates proposed as counting agents by his party, CPM State secretary P Madhu wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday, asking him to reconsider the decision.

“It is totally unfair. Those cases were booked for participating in people’s agitations and not in connection with any serious crime. Rejecting people, who participated in public agitations, as counting agents is highly undemocratic,” the CPM leader said.