Future uncertain for Pawan Kalyan’s sena?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held a meeting with his core group here on Tuesday, reportedly to discuss the poll trends and mull over ‘what next’ for the party.

It is not only Pawan who is anxious on what is in store for the Jana Sena in its maiden election but also the party leaders and activists are equally awaiting the final verdict.

According to sources, the party’s internal survey results were more or less the same as the exit polls have predicted — the Jana Sena might get less than 3-4 seats.

Even the chances of party chief Pawan Kalyan getting through in Bhimavaram, one of the two Assembly constituencies from where he had contested, are bleak. The party is keeping its hopes on the voters’ verdict in Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam district, the other Assembly constituency the actor-turned-politician had contested.

With not-so ‘encouraging’ future for the party being predicted, a businessman, who was given party ticket to contest as an MLA, has reportedly decided to sell the satellite television channel, which he had purchased a few months before the elections for using it is as a propaganda arm of the party. Sources said the offer price was Rs 15 crore.

According to sources, payment of salaries to the staff of the TV channel is also being delayed. Party insiders said that party’s headquarter building in Hyderabad will also be vacated shortly, as its owner Gedela Srinivas has asked the leaders to hand him over the building.

The building housing the digital arm of the party was already closed. Srinivas was a Jana Sena leader and he was named LS candidate from Vizag, but he quit the party in favour of the YSRC.

A few days after the elections, party spokesperson Addepalli Sridhar announced that he is staying away from party activities. A couple of weeks later, founding member of the party Marisetty Raghavaiah, who was treasurer of the party, called it quits. If the public verdict after May 23 is the same as that of the exit polls, more leaders may desert the party.