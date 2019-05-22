‘Jagan Mohan Reddy won’t be CM, Modi won’t be PM’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has exuded confidence that TDP will form government once again in the State. He also said that after reclaiming power, the Naidu government would expose all the ‘wrong-doings’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Devineni also rubbished the exit polls, majority of which predicted a landslide victory for the Opposition YSRC.

He alleged that some of the agencies which predicted YSRC victory were consultants and agents of the Opposition party. “Jagan may be daydreaming of becoming the Chief Minister, but we will once again win the people’s mandate. Even in 2014, exit polls suggested that YSRC would win, but people preferred Chandrababu Naidu to a corrupt and accused in economic offence,” he said and added that the TDP would also win most of the parliamentary seats. He also predicted that a non-BJP front would form the government at the Centre. “We will have a new Prime Minister and a new government,” he said.