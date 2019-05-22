Married woman, her cousin attempt suicide

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A married woman and her cousin attempted suicide by jumping into Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage Gate No. 44 on Tuesday evening.

Passers-by noticed the duo and informed the onduty police at the barrage. Police reached the spot and rescued the woman, while her cousin drowned.

According to One Town police, the incident happened around 4 pm when the two - Urusu Uma Devi (28) and her cousin Urusu Suresh Babu reached the Prakasam Barrage and jumped into the water at Gate No.44.

Police took the help of disaster response force teams in retrieving the body of Suresh. After an hour-long search operation, police retrieved the body of Suresh.

According to the One Town police, when the family members of Uma Devi pulled up the duo over their alleged illicit relationship, the two felt insulted and attempted suicide.

A case under Section CrPC 174 (Suspicious death) has been registered and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000