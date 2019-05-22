Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Delhi ‘antics’ will go down the drain: YSRC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘antics’ in Delhi will go down the drain, the YSRC said leaders of national and regional parties would have already approached him if they thought he had the strength of playing a key role in national politics.

Party official spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said, “Naidu is playing a drama in an apparent bid to shift the blame of his party’s impending defeat on EVMs.”

Calling Naidu a ‘mischevious player’, Rambabu said the TDP chief was indulging in antics over the issue of EVMs, counting of VVPATs, transfer of intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao and others. Predicting that the TDP might even resort to vandalism and violence at counting centres on May 23, he urged the Election Commission to take stringent and immediate action against any unlawful action by the ruling party. Asked to comment on what role his party would play in national politics, Rambabu said there would be a clarity on it only on May 23. “However, we (the YSRC) are more concerned with the State’s interests.”