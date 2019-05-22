Home Cities Vijayawada

Opposition parties trying to find an escape route: BJP

Published: 22nd May 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Opposition parties, including the TDP, were trying to find an escape route for their impending defeat in the polls by making allegations against the functioning of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). 

BJP leaders also recalled how TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who said exit polls failed to identify public pulse, backed them in 2014 when it was in alliance with the saffron party.

BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “Having realised several months ago that a massive defeat was inevitable, the Opposition parties are desperately seeking ‘alibi’ by raking up the EVM issue. This is just a prelude to their defeat. When they win, EVMs become trustworthy. But, when they lose, the machines functioning becomes questionable. Their selective trust is hypocritical.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Hyderabad, BJP State vice-president S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy criticised Naidu’s visits to New Delhi to bring together a non-BJP front. “Naidu never won an election without an alliance with the BJP. Even now, he is promising Prime Minister’s seat to each and every politician he is meeting in New Delhi. However, nobody seems to be taking him seriously.

This is evident from the fact that no senior leader like Mamata Banerjee or HD Kumaraswamy or MK Stalin is  meeting him.” 
In Vijayawada, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said the propaganda by TDP that there was a tacit understanding between YSRC and BJP failed.

“The party which wins here should thank Chandrababu Naidu for making it easier for them. Also, the plan of Naidu to use Jana Sena and Praja Santhi Party to split votes did not work,” he said. 

Madhav also predicted that the TDP will split into two.  “One will be Nara TDP while the other will be Nandamuri TDP, which will be led by the genuine TDP workers,’’ he said.

TDP flays BJP leaders for remarks against Naidu 

Vijayawada: Taking objection to the remarks made by BJP leaders against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MLC P Ashok Babu has said that when the entire nation is supporting the fight of Naidu and questioning the attitude of Election Commission, the saffron party leaders are making cheap remarks against him out of fear that their misdeeds will be exposed. 

Speaking to reporters, Ashok Babu said that the aspirations of Modi and Amit Shah to win the elections by putting pressure on the Election Commission will prove futile and they will have to pay the price for damaging the reputation of institutions. Naidu’s fight against Modi is to uphold democracy, he said and added that 22 political parties were supporting the TDP supremo in his fight.

Electronic Voting Machines TDP BJP

