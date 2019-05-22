Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 10 crore sanctioned to modernise three more police stations in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada city police has recently received additional financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for the transformation of old police stations into model police stations with state-of-art buildings, visitors’ waiting halls and conference rooms.

Out of the seven police stations in the city limits and five in the sub-urban limits, only four function from their own buildings whereas the rest operate out of rented ones and are in an utter state of neglect. 

In this backdrop, Vijayawada city police last year proposed that five police stations be transformed into model police stations. Around Rs 15 crore was sanctioned in the first phase of the project. While remodelling of Aathkur police station was completed in four months, works are on for Krishna Lanka, Bhavanipuram, Satyanarayanapuram and Vuyyur Rural police stations. In the second phase of the transformation project, three police stations Machavaram, Kankipadu Rural and Vuyyur Town were identified and AP Housing Corporation, which is monitoring the project, allotted another Rs 10 crore for it. 

“We will spend Rs 4.5 crore on Machavaram police station and Rs 2.75 crore each for Kankipadu Rural and Vuyyur Town police stations. Finding a suitable land for Machavaram police station was a herculean task. Finally, we acquired suitable land in the premises of AP Vidyut Soudha,” Vijayawada City CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said.

