After Centre’s alert, vigil upped for D-day

Additional security forces deployed in 25 identified problematic segments in State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following alerts from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Bureau of Investigation that there were chances of violence in the State on Thursday, the police were put on high alert and additional security forces were deployed in 25 identified problematic segments in Pulivendula, Kuppam, Nagiri, Chandragiri, Nellore city, Ongole, Sattenapalle, Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Mylavaram, Dendulur, Rapthadu and others.

The intelligence department also instructed the State police to keep an eye on villages and SC/ST colonies where there were possibilities of atrocities. Even the police have amped up security in Vijayawada to prevent any disturbance on the day. City Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said special teams were formed and deployed in identified locations where there were chances of disturbances.  

The commissioner visited the counting centre at Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology in Ganguru village on Wednesday and asked police officials to inspect every vehicle before allowing them inside the college campus.

“The Electronic Voting Machines of two Parliament segments (Machilipatnam and Vijayawada) and seven Assembly segments are stored in the campus, which has been equipped with three-tier security,” the commissioner added.  As political leaders arrived in the city on Wednesday to partake in celebrations if their respective parties win, most of the rooms in hotels, lodges and private apartments remained booked. 

Ministry of Home Affairs Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

