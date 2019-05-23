Ensuring financial health of Andhra a huge challenge to new government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One of the biggest challenges ahead of the new Chief Minister, which will be decided after the poll verdict on Thursday, will be the condition of State’s finances.In this regard, Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam on Wednesday directed the principal secretaries and secretaries of various departments to submit a report on the budget-related issues with ‘realistic figures’.

A directive was sent to all the heads on Wednesday, asking them to submit a consolidated report by 11 am on Thursday. “Government will be formed soon after the declaration of the Assembly poll results. Therefore, the heads are requested to prepare and furnish a two-page note on the issues to be attended on a priority basis by the new government, by 11 am on Thursday, along with budget-related issues with realistic figures. This note is for the submission to the Chief Minister,” the note sent to the heads of the departments read.

It may be recalled that the State’s finances have been in the red over the past few months.

Pending bills had amounted to over `20,000 crore after which several payments had to be temporarily postponed. Sources said that over the past few weeks, the State government had cleared some pending bills after Centre released some of the pending funds.