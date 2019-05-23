Finish Water Treatment Plant for Amaravati before rains: ADCL

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chairperson and Managing Director (CMD) of Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) D Lakshmi Parthasarathy has directed officials concerned to complete major portion of the works related to a Water Treatment Plant, being built to provide water to the new capital, before the onset of monsoon.

The CMD inspected the ongoing works on Wednesday and instructed the officials to ensure that the raft foundation works were completed in the next one week.

She visited Venkatapalem where the WTP is being built, and Krishnayapalem where an intake well is being constructed.