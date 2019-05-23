Home Cities Vijayawada

Heatwave warning for Rayalaseema in next four days, Coastal AP from May 25

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for all the districts of the Rayalaseema region in the next four days.

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for all the districts of the Rayalaseema region in the next four days. According to the IMD, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in the districts of South coastal Andhra Pradesh from May 25. On Wednesday, mercury crossed 42 degree mark at several places in the State and heatwave conditions were reported in several places in Rayalaseema. 

According to IMD, Kurnool and Tirupati recorded maximum temperatures with 42.8 0C and 42.7 0C respectively and 42.4 0C  was recorded in Kadapa. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts received mild showers with gusty winds. Thunderstorm activity was reported from these districts. 

According to the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), at 2 pm, temperatures between 44-46 degree Celsius were recorded in five districts of the State. According to the State agency, highest temperature of 45.52 degree Celsius was recorded at Peddaraveedu of Prakasam district. While 44.29 degree Celsius was recorded at Rapudu in Nellore district, 44.06 degree C was recorded at Renigunta in Chittoor district.

