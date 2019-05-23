Home Cities Vijayawada

It’s official: APSRTC workers to go on strike from June 13

JAC says 53,000 workers of corporation will strike work until 13 demands are met.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Over 53,000 workers of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) are all set to go on an indefinite strike from June 13, raising a charter of 13 demands. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to go on strike after the talks with APSRTC management on Tuesday failed to make any headway. 

The JAC will organise meetings and rallies in all districts ahead of the strike.
Addressing the media here on Wednesday, APSRTC JAC convenor P Damodar Rao said, “We have given strike notice to the officials on May 9, explaining our demands.

Till date, the officials didn’t make any effort to solve them. The State government should bear the losses of the corporation and release the pending amount of Rs 600 crore immediately. We urged the corporation to clear pending arrears and recruit permanent staff rather than relying on private agencies.”

He said that over 53,000 staff of all cadre would take part in the strike. “We will conduct meetings in all depots and bring about awareness among the staff and public regarding the strike. The officials say that they are not reducing the number of staff, but at the same time they are appointing private staff for operating the buses. The officials should fill over 10,000 vacant posts. Unless they assure of solution to all our demands, we will not call off the strike,” he added.

