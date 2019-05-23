Home Cities Vijayawada

Liquor shops, bars in State shut today

Sources in the department said that as many as 100 wine shops have been issued notices and fined for flouting rules on the day of election on April 11.

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In view of counting of votes on Thursday, Excise and Prohibition department officials have ordered all wholesale and retail liquor shops and bars across the State to shut their business for 24 hours from 5 am on Thursday till 5 am on Friday. On the other hand, Excise officials are conducting raids on godowns to seize illegally-stored liquor.

Sources in the department said that as many as 100 wine shops have been issued notices and fined for flouting rules on the day of election on April 11.According to Excise department officials, most of the liquor shops have suspended their businesses on Wednesday those operating did refused to sell large amount of liquor to buyers. Special teams have been placed at strategic locations in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and vehicular inspections are being carried out at sensitive areas to prevent sale of liquor in black market.

“Following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), we have taken necessary precautions to prevent occurrence of untoward incidents. We are monitoring the activities of liquor shops in sensitive areas across the State,” a senior Excise department official said. 

The officials warned that licences of liquor sellers found flouting ECI and Excise department directives will be cancelled. They also urged people to cooperate and not create ruckus at the liquor shops. “Thursday is a dry day and anyone found creating nuisance will be taken into custody. We also warn traders to not sell liquor on Thursday as violence can erupt under the influence of alcohol,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp