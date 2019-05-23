Liquor shops, bars in State shut today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of counting of votes on Thursday, Excise and Prohibition department officials have ordered all wholesale and retail liquor shops and bars across the State to shut their business for 24 hours from 5 am on Thursday till 5 am on Friday. On the other hand, Excise officials are conducting raids on godowns to seize illegally-stored liquor.

Sources in the department said that as many as 100 wine shops have been issued notices and fined for flouting rules on the day of election on April 11.According to Excise department officials, most of the liquor shops have suspended their businesses on Wednesday those operating did refused to sell large amount of liquor to buyers. Special teams have been placed at strategic locations in Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati and vehicular inspections are being carried out at sensitive areas to prevent sale of liquor in black market.

“Following the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), we have taken necessary precautions to prevent occurrence of untoward incidents. We are monitoring the activities of liquor shops in sensitive areas across the State,” a senior Excise department official said.

The officials warned that licences of liquor sellers found flouting ECI and Excise department directives will be cancelled. They also urged people to cooperate and not create ruckus at the liquor shops. “Thursday is a dry day and anyone found creating nuisance will be taken into custody. We also warn traders to not sell liquor on Thursday as violence can erupt under the influence of alcohol,” an official said.