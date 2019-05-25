CII hopes for strong ties with new govt

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday congratulated the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for its resounding victory in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In a press release, the Chairman of CII Southern Region, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu termed Jagan’s victory landmark and said that his organisation looks forward towards forging a strong partnership with the new State government to achieve sustainable and inclusive socio-economic growth.

The Chairman of CII’s Andhra Pradesh State Council, Vijay Naidu Galla, said that the organisation would work with the government with an emphasis on agriculture and food processing, infrastructure, healthcare, employment and education entrepreneurship.