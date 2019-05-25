Home Cities Vijayawada

Cross-voting helps TDP save face in three LS seats

TDP candidates won Srikakulam, Vijayawada and Guntur seats by slender margins.

Published: 25th May 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Going by the counting trends, while it seemed impossible for Telugu Desam to win even a single Lok Sabha seat, cross-voting helped the yellow party save its face by managing to win three parliamentary constituencies. 

TDP candidates won Srikakulam, Vijayawada and Guntur seats by slender margins. While the party won only two constituencies (Ichapuram and Tekkali) under Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, the party’s Lok Sabha candidate K Rammohan Naidu defeated Duvvada Srinivas of YSRC by 6653 votes.In Vijayawada parliamentary segment, while TDP won only one Assembly segment (Vijayawada east), sitting MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) managed to sail through to victory over YSRC’s P Vara Prasad by a margin of 8726 votes. Similarly, TDP had another close shave at Guntur where sitting MP Galla Jayadev won by a margin of 4205 votes over YSRC’s Modugula Venugopala Reddy despite TDP winning only one Assembly segment (Guntur West) in the simultaneous Vidhan Sabha elections.

The narrow margins of victory indicate that the TDP candidates benefited from the cross-voting as the voting pattern is heavily tilted towards the YSRC in both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Interestingly, all the three winning TDP leaders were active in the Lok Sabha debate over No-Confidence Motion against the BJP government.

