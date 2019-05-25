Dwivedi to call on Guv tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopala Krishna Dwivedi has sought the appointment of Governor ESL Narasimhan to hand him over the list of elected candidates for the AP Legislative Assembly.

As it is a procedure to submit the list of elected MLAs to the Governor, a communication was sent to the Raj Bhavan seeking the appointment of the Governor. In turn, the Raj Bhavan officials scheduled the appointment on Sunday morning.

The list of elected MLAs will be published in the official gazette after the approval of the Governor.