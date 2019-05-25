Jagan may reshuffle Andhra CMO, former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam to play crucial role

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after election results were announced and YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to take oath of office on May 30, there was a buzz among bureaucratic circles in the Secretariat about the possibility of a major reshuffle of officials, particularly in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Though a major shake-up is expected within days after the formation of the new government, there was speculation in the Secretariat corridors on Friday about the replacement of CMO officials.

Satish Chandra (Special Chief Secretary), Sai Prasad (Principal Secretary), Rajamouli and Girija Shankar (Secretaries) who are presently running the affairs in the CMO are likely to be replaced after Jagan takes reigns of the State government.

As the YSRC leaders, when in opposition, always found fault with the style of functioning of the officials in the outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s CMO, the possibility of their being retained after Jagan takes over is ruled out.

According to sources, the names of Adityanath Das, Jawahar Reddy, M T Krishna Babu, B Rajasekhar and Dhanunjaya Reddy are doing the rounds as a possible replacement for the present CMO team.

In an indication of bureaucratic changes on the anvil, Dhanunjaya Reddy was seen introducing several officials to Jagan Mohan Reddy when they came to make a courtesy call on the CM-designate at the latter’s residence.

However, it is learnt that Dhanunjaya Reddy is rather keen on serving as district collector than to be the party of CMO team. In the event of his request being considered, he would be appointed collector of Kadapa district, the home turf of the YSRC chief.

Meanwhile, former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam, who recently participated in the training for YSRC counting agents is expected to play a key role in the new government.