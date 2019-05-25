Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan may reshuffle Andhra CMO, former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam to play crucial role

Adityanath Das, Jawahar Reddy, Krishna Babu, Rajasekhar and Dhanunjaya Reddy doing rounds as possible replacement for CMO team

Published: 25th May 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Anuradha IPS meets YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence in Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A day after election results were announced and YSR Congress chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to take oath of office on May 30, there was a buzz among bureaucratic circles in the Secretariat about the possibility of a major reshuffle of officials, particularly in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Though a major shake-up is expected within days after the formation of the new government, there was speculation in the Secretariat corridors on Friday about the replacement of CMO officials.

Satish Chandra (Special Chief Secretary), Sai Prasad (Principal Secretary), Rajamouli and Girija Shankar (Secretaries) who are presently running the affairs in the CMO are likely to be replaced after Jagan takes reigns of the State government.

As the YSRC leaders, when in opposition, always found fault with the style of functioning of the officials in the outgoing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s CMO, the possibility of their being retained after Jagan takes over is ruled out.

According to sources, the names of Adityanath Das, Jawahar Reddy, M T Krishna Babu, B Rajasekhar and Dhanunjaya Reddy are doing the rounds as a possible replacement for the present CMO team.

In an indication of bureaucratic changes on the anvil, Dhanunjaya Reddy was seen introducing several officials to Jagan Mohan Reddy when they came to make a courtesy call on the CM-designate at the latter’s residence.

However, it is learnt that Dhanunjaya Reddy is rather keen on serving as district collector than to be the party of CMO team. In the event of his request being considered, he would be appointed collector of Kadapa district, the home turf of the YSRC chief.

Meanwhile, former chief secretary Ajeya Kallam, who recently participated in the training for YSRC counting agents is expected to play a key role in the new government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
A look at the final vote shares of the BJP and Congress, and the number of seats the Saffron party won in each state.
Explained: Vote shares of BJP, Congress in Lok Sabha elections 2019
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp