Lagadapati to keep away from exit polls

 Former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal on Friday announced that he would no longer make predictions or engage in surveys related to election results.

Published: 25th May 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MP Lagadapati Rajagopal on Friday announced that he would no longer make predictions or engage in surveys related to election results. His decision came after the recent exit polls, which had predicted that the TDP would win comfortably in the General Elections, done by his company, RG Flash Survey, proved wrong.

The survey has now become a butt of jokes in social media. 
In a press release, Lagadapati said the surveys of Telangana Assembly elections (in December 2018), and Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the State proved wrong. 

“Irrespective of the reasons, I failed to catch pulse of the voters. So, I have decided to keep away from any kind of surveys or exit polls.” Recalling his statement in 2014 after the State bifurcation, he said, as announced, he had kept away from politics and his surveys were not politically motivated. “I have been doing surveys since 2004 and giving an unbiased picture,” he added. 
The former MP apologised to those who were hurt due to his surveys, and congratulated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is set to become the next chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. 

