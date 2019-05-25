Home Cities Vijayawada

Majority of Jana Sena candidates lost deposits

Rapaka Vara Prasad Rao, who won Razole Assembly constituency with a narrow margin of 814 seats, is the lone Jana Sena member in the new Assembly. 

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan interacting with party candidates at Mangalagiri office near Vijayawada on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Out of 138 constituencies it had contested in the 2019 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party managed to secure deposits in just 16 seats, while it forfeited deposits in the rest. 
Party chief Pawan Kalyan, who stood second in Bhimavaram and third in Gajuwaka, managed to save his deposits.  

Majority of the remaining 13 Jana Sena candidates who managed to secure deposits were from East Godavari and West Godavari while one is from Krishna district. 

In East Godavari district, Pantam Nanaji from Kakinada rural, Mohit Sasidhar from Kakinada city, Pithani Balakrishna from Mummidivaram, Settibathula Raja Babu from Amalapuram, Pamula Rajeswari Devi from Gannavaram,  Bandaru Srinivas Rao from Kothapeta, Leela Krishna from Mandapeta, Kandula Durgesh from Rajahmundry Rural managed to get vote share between 17 and 25 per cent. 

Similarly, in West Godavari district Gunnam Nagababu from Palacole, Bommidi Nayakar from Narasapuram, Pasupuleti Venkata Rama Rao from Tanuku and B Srinivasa Rao from Tadepalligudem managed to get a respectable vote share. Ankem Lakshmi Srinivas from Pedana in Krishna district also got a respectable vote share.  

However, the same cannot be said to the rest of the candidates, majority of whom got less than 5 per cent of vote share and there were a couple of candidates whose vote share was less than 1 per cent of vote share. 

