NOTA has more vote share than Congress, BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NOTA (None of the above) has more vote share than two national parties - Congress and BJP — in Andhra Pradesh, for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

In the State Assembly elections, NOTA vote share was 1.28 per cent (4,01,969 votes), the Congress vote share 1.17 per cent (3,68,878 votes) and BJP’s vote share 0.84 per cent (2,64,303 votes). In case of the Lok Sabha elections, NOTA vote share was 1.49 per cent (4,69,863 votes), Congress vote share 1.29 per cent (4,06,568) and BJP’s vote share 0.96 per cent (3,03,806 votes).

Interestingly, constituencies reserved for scheduled tribes reported more NOTA vote share in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Araku Valley Assembly constituency (reserved for STs) reported 6.46 per cent of NOTA vote share (10,177 votes), highest in the State and it was followed by Paderu Assembly constituency (also reserved for STs) which reported 5.5 per cent (7,808 votes).

Similarly, Araku Lok Sabha constituency (reserved for STs) saw 4.46 per cent NOTA vote share (47,977 votes). The lowest NOTA vote share of 0.30 per cent (679 votes) was reported from Mangalagiri constituency and the Guntur LS constituency had the least NOTA vote share.