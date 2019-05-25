Home Cities Vijayawada

NOTA has more vote share than Congress, BJP

 NOTA (None of the above) has more vote share than two national parties - Congress and BJP — in Andhra Pradesh, for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.  

Published: 25th May 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NOTA (None of the above) has more vote share than two national parties - Congress and BJP — in Andhra Pradesh, for both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.  

In the State Assembly elections, NOTA vote share was 1.28 per cent (4,01,969 votes), the Congress vote share 1.17 per cent (3,68,878 votes) and BJP’s vote share 0.84 per cent (2,64,303 votes). In case of the Lok Sabha elections, NOTA vote share was 1.49 per cent (4,69,863 votes), Congress vote share 1.29 per cent (4,06,568) and BJP’s vote share 0.96 per cent (3,03,806 votes). 

Interestingly, constituencies reserved for scheduled tribes reported more NOTA vote share in both the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Araku Valley Assembly constituency (reserved for STs) reported 6.46 per cent of NOTA vote share (10,177 votes), highest in the State and it was followed by Paderu Assembly constituency (also reserved for STs) which reported 5.5 per cent (7,808 votes).

 Similarly, Araku Lok Sabha constituency (reserved for STs) saw 4.46 per cent NOTA vote share (47,977 votes). The lowest NOTA vote share of 0.30 per cent (679 votes) was reported from Mangalagiri constituency and the Guntur LS constituency had the least NOTA vote share. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Assembly elections Congress Lok Sabha results 2019 BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp