Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP poached 23 MLAs then, wins 23 seats now  

Film star Balakrishna, who won as MLA from Hindupur constituency for the second time, called on Naidu. 

Published: 25th May 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: We can term it an irony. The TDP managed to secure 23 MLA seats, exactly the number of the MLAs it had “poached” from the YSRC in the last Assembly and now the leadership is wondering whether they can keep its flock together for the coming five years or not.

As it is the worst poll debacle for the party since its formation in 1982, the party leadership is worrying about the future of the party as they sense dissent within the party at the behest of the BJP government at the Centre and the YSRC in the State as well as the TRS government in the neighbouring Telangana.

Before the elections, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that some of his party leaders were not ready to contest the elections, succumbing to the pressures and threats from the YSRC and TRS. 
The argument of Naidu at that time was that those have assets in Hyderabad were threatened by the TRS and YSRC and the BJP frightened some leaders in the name of IT and ED raids.

And now, as the TDP is not in power in the State, keeping all the elected MLAs in the party has become a Herculean task for the party as it smells troubles from different directions, a TDP leader said, adding that they will have to analyse the factors that led to party’s poll debacle.  

“Leaders (both winners and losers in elections) started meeting the party chief and explaining what the factors that led to its poll debacle. The exercise will continue for some more days. We will have to chalk out the future course of action,’’ the TDP leader told TNIE. 

Meanwhile, Naidu confined to his residence on Friday and interacted with the some elected MLAs and other leaders of the party. Film star Balakrishna, who won as MLA from Hindupur constituency for the second time, called on Naidu. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha results 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp