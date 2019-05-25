Women MLA numbers shrink in the new Assembly to 14 from 25 in 2014 

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14 women candidates have been elected to the 175-member State Assembly in the just-concluded elections in which the YSRC got 151 seats, TDP 23 and Jana Sena one. Of the 14, only one candidate is from the TDP and the rest are from the YSRC. This time around, as many as 187 women candidates contested in the Assembly elections.

In 2014, a total of 167 women candidates had contested the Assembly elections and 25 emerged victoriously. In 2019, the YSRC has given 15 MLA tickets to women candidates and two of them — Thota Vani of Peddapuram constituency and A Vijaya Nirmala of Visakhapatnam East — failed to make it to the Assembly.

Thota Vani lost the polls by a margin of 4,027 votes to Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, while Vijaya Nirmala lost to Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu by 26,474 votes.

The TDP has given tickets to 19 women candidates, but only one of them managed to win.

Adireddy Bhavani, daughter of late TDP leader Yerrannaidu, emerged victorious from Rajamahendravarm City with a margin of 30,065 votes against Routhu Surya Prakash Rao of the YSRC.

Many high profile women candidates from the TDP bit the dust. They include, minister Bhuma Akhila Priya of Allagadda who lost by a margin of 35,613 votes, senior politician Kotla Sujathamma of Alur who lost by 39,386 votes, Gowru Charitha Reddy of Panyam who lost by 43,857 votes and Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju who lost by a margin of 6,417 votes from Vizianagaram.