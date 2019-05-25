Home Cities Vijayawada

Women MLA numbers shrink in the new Assembly to 14 from 25 in 2014 

As many as 14 women candidates have been elected to the 175-member State Assembly in the just-concluded elections in which the YSRC  got 151 seats, TDP 23  and Jana Sena one.

Published: 25th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 14 women candidates have been elected to the 175-member State Assembly in the just-concluded elections in which the YSRC  got 151 seats, TDP 23  and Jana Sena one. Of the 14, only one candidate is from the TDP and the rest are from the YSRC. This time around, as many as 187 women candidates contested in the Assembly elections.

In 2014, a total of 167 women candidates had contested the Assembly elections and 25 emerged victoriously. In 2019, the YSRC has given 15 MLA tickets to women candidates and two of them — Thota Vani of Peddapuram constituency and A Vijaya Nirmala of Visakhapatnam East — failed to make it to the Assembly.  

Thota Vani lost the polls by a margin of 4,027 votes to Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, while Vijaya Nirmala lost to Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu by 26,474 votes. 

The TDP has given tickets to 19 women candidates, but only one of them managed to win. 

Adireddy Bhavani, daughter of late TDP leader Yerrannaidu, emerged victorious from Rajamahendravarm City with a margin of 30,065 votes against Routhu Surya Prakash Rao of the YSRC.

 Many high profile women candidates from the TDP bit the dust. They include, minister Bhuma Akhila Priya of Allagadda who lost by a margin of 35,613 votes,  senior politician Kotla Sujathamma of Alur who lost by 39,386 votes, Gowru Charitha Reddy of Panyam who lost by 43,857 votes and Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s daughter Aditi Gajapathi Raju who lost by a margin of 6,417 votes from Vizianagaram. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp