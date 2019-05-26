Bonhomie marks Jagan-KCR meet; TS CM calls for give-and-take spirit to settle disputes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a paradigm shift in the relations between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife Bharathi and party leaders called on TS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter’s residence, Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad soon after staking claim to form government in the State. Jagan met KCR and invited him to attend his swearing-in to be held in Vijayawada on May 30.

In a rare show of bonhomie, KCR came to the portico of his residence to receive Jagan with a warm hug and a bouquet. Later, the Telangana CM led Jagan, his wife and party leaders inside. Rao’s wife Shobha, TRS working president KT Rama Rao, other members of his family and several TRS leaders were seen exchanging pleasantries with the YSRC chief. Rao offered sweets to Jagan and introduced him to his cabinet colleagues and TRS leaders.

The warmth between the two leaders is seen as an indication of a sea change in the future relations between the two Telugu States. Post-bifurcation, two Chief Ministers K Chandrasekhar Rao and N Chandrababu Naidu had cordial relations in the initial days and made efforts to resolve the issue arising out of bifurcation. Rao, at the invitation of Naidu, had even attended the foundation laying for capital city Amaravati.

However, the two drifted apart and several issues, including division of assets under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, widened the gulf between them.

The two states are yet to complete the process of division of government employees and are embroiled in a row over sharing of Godavari water. Telangana is yet to clear the power dues to the tune of `5,000 crore to AP and this has become a bone of contention between the two States.

The TDP’s decision to contest in the elections to Telangana Assembly last year in alliance with the Congress and other parties further strained the relations. Amid this backdrop, the conviviality between Jagan and KCR came as a whiff of fresh air and could help the two neighbours work towards resolving disputes.

For Jagan, having cordial relations with KCR can ensure latter’s support in resolving not just the issues concerning AP. It could also help him get the backing of the TRS in his fight for achieving special category status to the State. KCR has already expressed his support to AP’s demand for SCS as long as the interests of Telangana are not affected. Jagan’s gesture to personally call on Rao had an immediate positive impact as both the leaders agreed for official-level discussions to sort out water-related issues.

According to an official release issued by the Telangana CM’s Office, Rao told Jagan that Telangana’s policy was to maintain cordial relations with the neighbouring State in a give-and-take spirit. “If Godavari and Krishna water is used effectively, both the States will prosper in all aspects,’’ Rao said.

Emphasising the importance of maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring States, Rao recalled his visit to Maharashtra and meeting with CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai. “I took the initiative to resolve the dispute between undivided AP and Maharashtra that led to stalling of irrigation projects. Maharashtra cooperated with us and as a result, we are able to construct Kaleshwaram and other projects,’’ he said. Rao told Jagan how spirit of cooperation could benefit both the States.

Rao reiterated his stand on river Godavari water and said that 3,500 tmc water was going waste into the sea every year. “Telangana can make use of a maximum of 700-800 tmc of water while AP can utilise the remaining water,’’ Rao also suggested diverting through gravity Godavari water through Prakasam Barrage to Somasila project. “This will help turn lands in Rayalaseema fertile. With just two lifts, Godavari water can be supplied to Rayalaseema. Godavari can meet the entire irrigation needs of AP,’’ Rao suggested to Jagan.

The release said that the two leaders agreed to convene a meeting of officials of both the States to discuss these issues. Wishing Jagan all success, Rao felicitated him with an ‘Ikkat’ shawl and a silver filigree memento.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Rao agreed to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jagan on May 30. Jagan, who will stay in his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad on Saturday night, will leave for Delhi by a special flight from Begumpet airport on Sunday to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan, who will be accompanied by Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, will discuss various issues concerning the State.

It is likely that, apart from putting forth a request for SCS to the State, Jagan will be seeking financial support from the Centre to overcome the present crisis. Senior officials had already briefed Jagan about the ‘precarious’ financial condition of the State and the CM-designate would seek Modi’s support to take forward various government schemes. Meanwhile, KCR will visit Tirumala on Sunday and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara.