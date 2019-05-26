Home Cities Vijayawada

Man held for duping punters of Rs 4 crore

Acting on the complaint, police launched an investigation and nabbed Janardhan from a farmhouse in Nandigama.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nandigama police on Saturday arrested one election betting mediator for cheating punters to the tune of Rs 4 crore. Also, four punters who had complained against the accused have been booked under the AP Gaming Act.

According to sources, accused Chanumolu Janardhan had taken Rs 4 crore from punters betting on YSRC and Telugu Desam parties after polling on April 11. However, after the declaration of election results on May 23, the accused went missing for two days. Failing to trace him, the punters who owed money from him, lodged a complaint with the police accusing Janardhan of cheating them.

During interrogation, the accused said that he absconded after losing the money, collected from the complainant punters, to another punter with whom he had betted on TDP’s victory in the elections.

