Chandrababu Naidu to participate in NTR birth anniversary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu will participate in NTR’s birth anniversary celebration at the party’s State office in Guntur on May 28, party sources revealed. TDP organises annual ‘Mahanadu’, a three-day convention from May 27 to 29, that coincides with NTR’s birth anniversary.

However, the party leaders had decided to cancel the event this year because of elections and celebrate the birth anniversary on May 28. Naidu had sought the opinions of party leaders on Mahanadu before the election results, and majority suggested to put it off this year. So, the party has decided to celebrate only birth anniversary on May 28.