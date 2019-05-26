Home Cities Vijayawada

Only 2 of 100 plaints filed against faulty realtors under RERA

Under APRERA’s watch, 13 of the 102 grievances registered with authority have been resolved so far

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (APRERA), which has decided to crack the whip against errant real estate developers, is working towards resolving grievances raised by the public. So far, 13 of the 102 grievances registered with the authority were resolved.

However, out of all the projects against which complaints were filed, only two were registered under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. This is said to be one of the reasons for the delay in resolving the issues as most of the grievances do not fall under the authority’s ambit. APRERA Chairperson V Ramnath told TNIE that the authority has initiated verification of the complaints against the errant promoters.

“Even though only two ventures are registered under the RERA, we have forwarded all the registered complaints to the verification team in the interest of consumers,” he explained.Interestingly, out of the 102 grievances that are mostly against promoters of the real estate ventures, 69 pertain to a single project. “The management of a private real estate firm in Visakhapatnam went incommunicado after taking money from buyers. Their complaints form the major portion of the ones registered so far. We have written to the Visakhapatnam police as well to look for a possible solution,” another official observed.

The buyers can file a complaint on wide-ranging issues, including lack of transparency in the sale, delay in delivery of the house, deviations from what was promised during sale and others, with the RERA.The compliance with the RERA is poor in AP with less than 20% of around 2,600 projects launched over the last two years registering themselves with the authority.

