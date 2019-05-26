Potluri Vara Prasad thanks Vijayawada people despite loss

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party’s Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate Potluri Vara Prasad, who lost to Telugu Desam Party candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) by a slender margin after a tough fight, thanked voters of the parliamentary constituency for their support to him.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the YSRC leader said, “Though I was in the constituency for a very short period of time and campaigning was hurriedly conducted, people reposed faith in me and cast a large number votes to my name. I might have been defeated but my journey for public service has just commenced.”

Lauding YSRC party president and Chief Minister-designate Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the losing YSRC candidate said that his party supremo’s unparalleled dedication and determination was proved during Praja Sankalpa Yatra. “He (Jagan) has said that in one year’s time, he will reform the State administration and prove that the YSRC government is better and he will do it,” he said.

Thanking people for electing six YSRC MLAs in the Assembly segments of the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, the YSRC leader reiterated that he is here to stay. “Before the elections, there was talk that if I was not elected, I will go back. But, I am a native of this place. I am here to stay and serve,” he said.