‘Report on Liquor ban sought’

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to implement prohibition of liquor in a phased manner and turn AP as liquor-free State by 2024. During an interaction with Jana Chaitanya Vedika (JCV) State president V Lakshmana Reddy when the latter called on him on Saturday, Jagan said that all the assurances, including prohibition of liquor announced as part of ‘Navaratnalu’ (9 gems), will be implemented in letter and spirit. Jagan urged the JCV to prepare a report for the implementation of prohibition and submit it to the government.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Assault over carrying 'beef': Two siblings held for selling meat to victims in Madhya Pradesh
Four days to World Cup: Tied in knots
Surat fire: Gujarat orders crackdown on illegal structures
Rahul Gandhi takes back offer to resign as Congress president
Assam Rifles battalion to be placed in Jammu and Kashmir as NDRF