‘Report on Liquor ban sought’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured to implement prohibition of liquor in a phased manner and turn AP as liquor-free State by 2024. During an interaction with Jana Chaitanya Vedika (JCV) State president V Lakshmana Reddy when the latter called on him on Saturday, Jagan said that all the assurances, including prohibition of liquor announced as part of ‘Navaratnalu’ (9 gems), will be implemented in letter and spirit. Jagan urged the JCV to prepare a report for the implementation of prohibition and submit it to the government.