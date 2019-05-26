Staff shortage hits caste census in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials are finding it difficult to conduct a caste-based census of voters across the 59 divisions of the city for the municipal elections expected on August due to shortage of staff.

It may mentioned that a week ago, the civic body officials had put up the preliminary ward-wise voter list for the municipal elections at all the government offices in the city for convenience of the public. In all, there are a total of 7,78,069 voters in the 59 divisions of the city, out of which 3,84,441 are men, 3,93,504 are women and 124 are of the third gender.

However, the officials concerned have not submitted the caste-based voter list to the Election Commission. The delay in preparing the caste-based voter list is impacting the identification of the seats which will be reserved.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that delay was caused as majority of the staff were involved in election duties. “A meeting will be held with booth-level officers who were engaged in the recent polls and necessary steps would be initiated for conducting a ground-level survey to prepare the caste-based voter list,” he said.