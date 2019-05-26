Home Cities Vijayawada

Staff shortage hits caste census in Vijayawada

However, the officials concerned have not submitted the caste-based voter list to the Election Commission.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials are finding it difficult to conduct a caste-based census of voters across the 59 divisions of the city for the municipal elections expected on August due to shortage of staff.

It may mentioned that a week ago, the civic body officials had put up the preliminary ward-wise voter list for the municipal elections at all the government offices in the city for convenience of the public. In all, there are a total of 7,78,069 voters in the 59 divisions of the city, out of which 3,84,441 are men, 3,93,504 are women and 124 are of the third gender.

However, the officials concerned have not submitted the caste-based voter list to the Election Commission. The delay in preparing the caste-based voter list is impacting the identification of the seats which will be reserved.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said that delay was caused as majority of the staff were involved in election duties. “A meeting will be held with booth-level officers who were engaged in the recent polls and necessary steps would be initiated for conducting a ground-level survey to prepare the caste-based voter list,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp