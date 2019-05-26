Unmindful of defeat, Bode vows to strive for people’s welfare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLA and Telugu Desam candidate Bode Prasad, who suffered defeat in the Assembly elections, has started visiting villages in Penamaluru constituency to thank people for the support extended to him. Prasad who started the tour of the constituency on a motorcycle on Friday, has covered six villages so far.

In a brief interaction with the villagers, Prasad promised to strive for people’s welfare despite his defeat in the elections. He said people could approach him at anytime seeking redressal of their problems. Prasad urged people to forgive him if he failed to live up to their expectations during his five-year term as an MLA.

Speaking to TNIE, Prasad said, “I am getting a tremendous response from people during my thanksgiving visit. I became an MLA in 2014 due to people’s blessings. I am indebted to the people of Penamaluru. Despite my defeat in the Assembly elections, I will continue to strive for people’s welfare.”

The former MLA further said he would cover all the villages in the constituency as part of his tour, interact with people to know their problems and later he would strive to get them solved.