1,137 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.27 crore seized

Contraband was concealed under phosphogypsum in a lorry that was intercepted in Vijayawada; 3 arrested

Published: 27th May 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:58 AM

The narcotic hidden under phosphogypsum in a lorry being dug out in Vijayawada| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two weeks after the State police busted a ganja racket in Narsipatnman and seized the illegal drug worth Rs 2.5 crore, the Vijayawada unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) nabbed a gang red-handed which was transporting 1,137.50kg of ganja to Hyderabad. 

According to DRI officials, who received assistance from the Hyderabad Zonal Unit (HZU), a lorry was intercepted near Ramavarappadu on Friday night and seized the said amount of the drug whose market value was said to be around Rs 2.27 crore. 

Three persons, including the lorry driver, were arrested in connection with the incident. 
During their investigation, the authorities found out that the accused had purchased the contraband from Saparla village of Narsipatnam Agency. “Based on reliable information, the DRI sleuths intercepted the lorry in Vijayawada and found 1,137.50 kg of ganja, whose market value is around Rs 2.27 crore, hidden under bulk phosphogypsum. It was being transported to Hyderabad from Saparla,” a release from the DRI-HZU said.

The contraband was packed in polythene bags and covered under phosphogypsum load on the lorry. The narcotic substance was seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and the three persons were booked.

