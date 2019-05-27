59,200 aspirants appear for Group 1 prelims 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 59,200 candidates appeared for the Group 1 prelims conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) at 258 examination centres across the State on Sunday.

A total of 1,14,473 candidates had applied for the exam, which was conducted in two sessions – from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. The notification for the examination was released on December 31, 2018 to fill 169 vacant posts. Based on the decisions taken at the All Indian Public Services Commissions meeting, the APPSC has introduced aptitude test in the Group 1 Prelims this time around. In the morning session, general studies exam was held and aptitude test in the evening.

The Group 1 prelims was held in the offline mode. For each wrong answer, one-third of the mark will be deducted whereas no deduction will be deducted for the unanswered questions.

The APPSC is expected to declare the result of the prelims in June. Based on the result for the screening test, candidates will be shortlisted for mains, which is likely to be held in August.

