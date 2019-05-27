Arya Vysyas want two berths in Jagan cabinet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Arya Vysya Mahasabha (WAS) president T Ramakrishna on Sunday urged Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate two cabinet berths to legislators from the Arya Vysya community in the new government.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramakrishna said that three legislators from the Arya Vysya community ­— K Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram), Vellampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West) and A Ram Babu (Giddalur) — won by huge margins on YSRC tickets in the recent Assembly elections.

Stating that TDP had failed to keep its promise of offering prominent positions to leaders of the community, the WAS president hoped that Jagan Mohan Reddy would keep his promise of offering two cabinet berths to MLAs from the community. Besides, he also urged the Chief Minister-designate to set up a Rs 1,000 crore-worth corporation to provide loans to poor families of the community.

WAS honorary president VVK Narasimha Rao said that the association will felicitate people’s representatives belonging to the community in both the Telugu-speaking states at Nagole in Hyderabad in the first week of June. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader K Rosaiah will grace the occasion as the chief guest, he said. WAS leader CC Kesava Rao and others were present.

