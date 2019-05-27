Home Cities Vijayawada

Arya Vysyas want two berths in Jagan cabinet

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader K Rosaiah will grace the occasion as the chief guest, he said. WAS leader CC Kesava Rao and others were present.

Published: 27th May 2019 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: World Arya Vysya Mahasabha (WAS) president T Ramakrishna on Sunday urged Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to allocate two cabinet berths to legislators from the Arya Vysya community in the new government.

Addressing a press conference here, Ramakrishna said that three legislators from the Arya Vysya community ­— K Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram), Vellampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West) and A Ram Babu (Giddalur) — won by huge margins on YSRC tickets in the recent Assembly elections. 

Stating that TDP had failed to keep its promise of offering prominent positions to leaders of the community, the WAS president hoped that Jagan Mohan Reddy would keep his promise of offering two cabinet berths to MLAs from the community. Besides, he also urged the Chief Minister-designate to set up a Rs 1,000 crore-worth corporation to provide loans to poor families of the community. 

WAS honorary president VVK Narasimha Rao said that the association will felicitate people’s representatives belonging to the community in both the Telugu-speaking states at Nagole in Hyderabad in the first week of June. Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader K Rosaiah will grace the occasion as the chief guest, he said. WAS leader CC Kesava Rao and others were present.

Legislators from the community
Vellampalli Srinivas (Vijayawada West, above pic), K Veerabhadra Swamy (Vizianagaram), and A Ram Babu (Giddalur) won by huge margins on YSRC tickets in the recent Assembly polls

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp