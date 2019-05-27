Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada sizzles at 450 Celsius as State reels under heat wave

Severe heat conditions prevailed at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday.

Published: 27th May 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

As temperature crossed 45 degrees farmers take rest in a field in Vijayawada on Sunday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Severe heat conditions prevailed at isolated places in coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Sunday. The highest temperature  -- 46.90 degree Celsius -- was recorded in Renigunta, followed by 46.57 degree Celsius in Guntur, according to RTGS observations.  The north coastal part of the State experienced thunderstorm activity and alerts for lightning strikes in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts were issued.

However, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswarapuram, the highest this summer. Mercury rose to 45.5 degree Celsius in Tirupati and 45 degree Celsius in Vijayawada. 
The AP State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) observations showed that Kondapalli of Krishna district sizzled at 47.3 degree Celsius. Rajampalli of Prakasam recorded 47.1 degree Celsius. The situation may continue for another two days. 

The IMD forecast thundershowers at isolated places in coastal areas, with maximum temperatures likely to be 3-4 degree Celsius above normal. 
Due to the severe heat, Krishna district officials cancelled Meekosam programme scheduled to be held on Monday.

