Heavy security for Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in 

Arrangements in full swing for swearing-in ceremony of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is just four days away, Krishna district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the event at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium in the city.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the LED screens to be installed at various places of the city.

“IGMC Stadium has a seating capacity of 35,000 people. We are planning to install LED screens at various places in the city for more people to watch Jagan Mohan Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony live,” said District Collector Md Imtiaz. Since many VIPs such as Governor ESL Narasimhan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, High Court chief justice, judges, newly-elected MLAs and MPs, MLCs and other dignitaries from other States are attending the ceremony, officials are making foolproof security arrangements in and around the stadium. 

On Saturday, during his review meeting, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam wanted the officials to organise the event in a simple and modest manner. 
Poll code lifted in State  

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Sunday and handed over the list of representatives elected to Andhra Pradesh State Legislative Assembly 2019. Gazette notification of the same was also published. Dwivedi along with additional CEOs Sujatha Sharma and Vivek Yadav met the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad and submitted the list, which contains the names of all the candidates elected in the 175 assembly constituencies.  

With the publication of the gazette notification, the Election Commission of India has lifted the Model Code of Conduct, which had been in effect from March 10. 

