‘Initiate steps to tackle drought in Rayalaseema region

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State President Kanna Lakshminarayana urged the State administration, especially the collectors in the drought-hit Rayalaseema region, to initiate immediate relief measures as deaths of a few animals in view of water and fodder scarcity were reported. He appealed to agriculture and animal husbandry departments to press officials into action to prevent any more casualties due to drought.

In a press statement on Sunday, the BJP state president observed that of all the districts in the State, the four districts of Rayalaseema has been reeling under consecutive droughts for the past few years. He suggested that the department should offer fodder on subsidy to the farmers of the drought-hit mandals and also arrange free fodder centres to aide marginal farmers. “Temporary water outlets should be arranged in the mandals for animals.

The officials should immediately get a report on the prevailing situation to assess the gravity of the issue.”